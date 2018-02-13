MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has visited Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar at his residence here. This was his second visit in six months.

On Monday, Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Dilip Kumar, took to the veteran actor's official Twitter account to share a photograph of Shah Rukh and the 95-year-old.

Shah Rukh is dressed in black, while a shawl is wrapped around a frail Dilip Kumar.

"Shah Rukh Khan came to visit Saab at home today," Farooqui captioned the image. He also updated on the veteran's health: "Saab is doing well."

The legendary actor was treated for mild pneumonia in December 2017.

Shah Rukh last visited Dilip Kumar soon after the acting legend was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he was being treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction in August, 2017.

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in "Jwar Bhata". His career has spanned over six decades and over 65 films.

He was also seen in films like "Andaz", "Babul", "Deedar", "Aan", "Devdas", "Azaad", "Naya Daur", "Yahudi", "Madhumati", "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Gunga Jamuna" and "Ram Aur Shyam".

As an actor, he last graced the silver screen in 1998's "Qila".

