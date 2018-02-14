MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished luck to "Bhootnath" director Vivek Sharma for his music video "Jaane Kya Modd Aaya".



The thespian, 75, on Tuesday night tweeted the link of the song and wrote: "This is Vivek Sharma. Director of my film 'Bhootnath', now a writer and creator of a music video. My wishes for this new effort."



T 2614 - https://t.co/7l3GTGxmvY .. this is Vivek Sharma .. director of my film BHOOTNATH 1 .. now a writer and creator of a music video .. my wishes for this new effort .. pic.twitter.com/drfeA7KsRk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2018

"Bhootnath", released in 2008, revolved around a boy named Banku and his parents who move into their new home, the Nath Villa. Banku meets the unfriendly ghost of the house's former owner.



Big B currently awaits his upcoming film "102 Not Out", which also features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film is slated to release on May 4.

