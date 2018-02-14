MUMBAI: Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, a follower of Hanuman, is excited to play the lord in the show "Karmphal Data Shani".



Before the leap, child artiste Krish Chauhan essayed the role of Hanuman but now, Nirbhay, intrigued by the story of Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman's clash, has given the show a nod to play the grown-up version of Hanuman.



The actor has already started shooting for the track that focuses on the battle between Lord Shani and Lord Hanuman.



"'Karmphal Data Shani' is an extremely successful show and I have been following it religiously. I am glad to be associated with the show now. I am a huge 'bhakt' of Hanuman and I am looking forward to play the lord in the epic show," Nirbhay said in a statement.



The show is aired on Colors channel.