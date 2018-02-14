MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee, whose next big screen outing is "Hichki", will be heading to Bengaluru later this month to discuss life's hiccups with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.



Rani has been promoting her forthcoming Yash Raj Films' production differently as the film's core message is that of overcoming a weakness by turning it into a strength with focus and determination.



The actress will be part of the inaugural session of the International Women's Conference (IWC), an annual event on February 23. She will put forward her views on the weaknesses that exist in society and how can people overcome them, said a source in the know of the event.



Rani said in a statement: "Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has focused on the power of positive thinking, of positive actions and of universal love and his message has resonated with countless people.



"It will be amazing to be part of this session and hear him speak. 'Hichki' is all about harnessing your positivity and inner peace to bring out the best in you and I'm going to speak about this in his presence. I look forward to this interactive session."



In the movie, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder Tourette Syndrome, which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.



"Hichki" focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination in a society that believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder.



Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will release on March 23.

