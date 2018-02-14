MUMBAI: The third instalment of the "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster" franchise has been locked for release on July 27.



Actor Sanjay Dutt made the announcement on Valentine's Day on Wednesday.



"'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' to hit the screens on July 27, 2018. Mark the date! Produced by Rahul Mittra, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia."



Sanjay also shared a still from the film. In the photograph, he is seen sitting with a gun in front of a table which has a couple of filled-up shot glasses.



Dhulia, who has described the film as "naughty, crispy and twisty", tweeted: "'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3' 'ek nayi shararat' is releasing on July 27."



The first instalment of "Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster" was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda. The film revolved around a royal family of Uttar Pradesh.



Its sequel titled "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns" was made in 2013.



"Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3" also features veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who will play Sanjay's mother.

