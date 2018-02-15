MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten note to Soha Ali Khan praising the actor for her "spine and spunk" after he read her book "The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous".

The debutante author took to Twitter to share the letter, thanking the veteran actor for his words of encouragement.

"So honoured to get this in the mail! Thank you so much @SrBachchan for taking the time to write this to me - it is such an encouragement!! #theperilsofbeingmoderatelyfamous #thursdaythrills," Soha captioned the picture.

In the letter, dated January 9, Bachchan lauded the actor for her writing skills and sense of humour.