NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a recital of a poem, written by him, to mark his 49 glorious years in the Hindi film industry.

The 75-year-old actor shared the video of himself, reciting the Hindi poem ‘Haan Main Likhta Hun’ for his fans on Facebook.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood then shared the link of his Facebook post on his Twitter handle, along with a throwback photo with his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

"My poem I wrote for my Blog .. now have recited it .. " he wrote alongside.

T 2615 - 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. "Saat Hindustani' on Feb 15, 1969 .. pic.twitter.com/lNABGJIIXQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

Senior Bachchan, as he is affectionately called, officially joined the film industry on February 15, 1969 when he signed his debut movie, ‘Saat Hindustani’.

Sharing his thought on the same, he tweeted, “T 2615 - 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. 'Saat Hindustani' on Feb 15, 1969 ..(sic)”.

Senior Bachchan also shared some glimpses from his debut film alongside.