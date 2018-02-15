MUMBAI: Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer "Drive" is slated to release on September 7.

The film was earlier slated for a Holi release.

Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with his mother Hiroo Johar, on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the release date.

The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUsxLC1m35 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

"The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the September 7, 2018! 'Drive' starring Sushant and Jacqueline directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!" Karan tweeted alongside the film's poster.

Mansukhani had made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film "Dostana".

The film will bring Jacqueline and Sushant for first time together on the big screens. It also features Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.

In an interview to IANS earlier, Sushant had said: "'Drive' is a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."