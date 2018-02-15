MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker says it is an exhilarating feeling that "Jodhaa Akbar", which clocked 10 years of its release on Thursday, is still appealing to the audience.



Gowariker tweeted an unreleased poster of the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer historical romance.



"It's truly an exhilarating feeling that 'Jodhaa Akbar' is still appealing to audiences today. Not only in India but internationally too! And I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for giving it so much love. Sharing with you an unreleased poster! Ten years of 'Jodhaa Akbar'," he captioned the poster.



The film revolves around Jodhaa, a Rajput princess who is obliged to marry Mughal emperor Akbar for political reasons. Eventually, mutual respect and admiration between the two leads to love between them.