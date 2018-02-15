MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's wife Manjeet is set to launch her book, "How To Be Human - Life Lessons by Buddy Hirani", which revolves around the family's dog Buddy.



The illustrated book, which will hit the stores in March, is about Buddy who was earlier named Nikku and featured in Hirani's film "PK", read a statement.



"It all started with writing blogs. I was very fascinated by my dog Buddy and would capture his shenanigans by writing about him. I made three posts on my blog and wrote 10 and kept them aside, thinking I would post one per week," said Manjeet.



"The book is about my dog Buddy. Every chapter takes inspiration from Buddy and what he teaches me about life. So I guess, there was a writer deep inside me and Buddy dug it out. A big hug to Buddy," she added.



"How To Be Human - Life Lessons by Buddy Hirani" traces Manjeet's attachment with the dog and lessons she learnt on parenting and karma, among other things.



It also reflects on how having a dog in the house can alter an individual's perspective and change the way everybody experiences life.