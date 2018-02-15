Sunny Leone's cosmetic range to launch on March 15
By IANS | Published: 15th February 2018 12:09 PM |
Last Updated: 15th February 2018 12:09 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone will be launching her cosmetic line, Star Struck by Sunny, on March 15.
Sunny tweeted on Wednesday: "Hey everyone! Here is my Valentine's Day surprise. Star Struck by Sunny will be launching worldwide on March 15!"
Hey everyone!! Here is my #ValentinesDay surprise. @StarStruckbySL will be launching worldwide on 15th March!!