MUMBAI: Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who joined the music industry over three decades ago, says back then there was not much scope for solo vocalists.



"I remember the time when I started out. The industry seemed to have been dominated by duets. There was not much scope for solo vocalists. However, convinced with the idea of performing solo, I was hopeful that there was a future for me and solo artistes," said Gurdas.



"Today, when I look back, I thank God for letting me reach my goal and paving the way for other solo artistes," added the singer, who will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of the reality TV show "Rising Star".



Hailing the show, he said: "Along with entertaining the viewers, the show shares a valuable message of #UthaoSochKiDeewar which will help our nation progress."



The episode will air on Colors channel this weekend, read a statement.



It is co-judged by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Monali Thakur and Shankar Mahadevan.