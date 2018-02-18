HYDERABAD: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday appeared before Hyderabad police in connection with a case of obscenity booked against him for his movie “God, Sex and Truth”, and also for his derogatory remarks on a woman activist. He was grilled for at least three and a half hours, his laptop was seized and was directed to appear before the police next Friday. Varma, appeared before police on Saturday after a second notice was served on him.

However, soon after coming out of the police station, Varma posted two photographs on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. One of them of while being ‘interrogated’ by three police officers and the other while walking out of the police station. The first photo captioned “I so loved and thrilled with the professionalism of the CCS team” and the second one read “I really feel like acting in a police officer’s role. My request to all directors to please consider.”

While it may be questioned whether an accused would be allowed to click photographs during or after ‘interrogation’, Additional DCP Raghuvir, said there was nothing wrong in posting such photographs on social media. According to him, some media persons have taken the photo and shared with the director, who in turn posted it on his Instagram page. Meanwhile, on Twitter, director Puri Jagannadh responded to Varma’s photo with “Sirrrrrrr script ready. Waiting for ur dates”. Both the photos have gone viral on social media.

I really feel like acting in a police officers role ..My request to all directors is to please consider pic.twitter.com/Xt7KoyaHmU — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 17, 2018

During questioning, the director apparently told the police that he had nothing to do with the short film. Only after the sleuths showed him his photographs with American adult star Mia Malkova while making of the film, Varma decided to open up and told the police that he made a short video clip on God Sex Truth in Poland for internet.

A team of officers led by Cyber Crime Additional DCP Raghuvir shot several questions to the director in connection with the making of the film starring Mia Malkova. He was asked about his idea behind making such a film, how he approached the American porn star and details of the film crew. Responding to a query on objectionable remarks he made against woman activist Devi, who lodged a complaint against Varma on Jan 25, the director clarified that he has not made any such comments deliberately.

A case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was booked against him for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and a notice was served on him for appearing before police. The film-maker was also booked under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC for allegedly making personal comments against her and others opposing the movie. He has been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman. Women activists had alleged that Varma was releasing the movie on web to avoid certification procedures as he portrayed woman as a sex object.