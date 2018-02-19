MUMBAI: A web series based on the non-fiction book "The Scam" detailing the securities scam of 1992 is being developed by Applause Entertainment.



The book is by Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu. The scam in the Indian stock market will be brought to the digital platform through a 10-part series, read a statement.



Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: "‘The Scam' had me hooked from the start. We are thrilled to work with Sucheta and Debashis on adapting this book into a riveting drama series. With their active collaboration on the screenplay, it promises to be an edge of the seat D-Street drama. These are indeed exciting times for digital content."



The multi-crore securities scam involving Harshad Mehta rocked the Bombay Stock Exchange and other stock exchanges in 1992. It was about irregularities in securities transactions and fund management by banks and other financial institutions.



"It is uncanny how the banking system continues to be exploited through systemic loopholes. It was Harshad Mehta using fake BR in 1992. Now it is Nirav Modi using fake LoU (Letter of Undertaking). As if nothing has changed. We are very excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment, and see the drama and excitement of 26 years ago, from an era when there were no cellphones or Internet, being recreated for the digital age," Dalal said.



In addition to "The Scam", Applause Entertainment has also partnered with BBC Worldwide to produce the Indian version of two of their popular shows - "The Office" and "Criminal Justice", and is also in process of making a political drama series called "City of Dreams" helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

