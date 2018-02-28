Pulkit Samrat and

Kriti Kharbanda  Nagesh Polali

Kriti Kharbanda, now a busy bee in B-Town, says she looks forward to be in Bengaluru, as this is her home. The actress was in city to promote her upcoming film Veerey Ki Wedding, and accompanying her was actor Pulkit Samrat, her co-star in the film directed by Ashu Trikha. City Express captures the two, in their fun and colourful mood.

The actress says, she can’t wait to spend some good time with family and to have some home-cooked food, Duo is looking forward to soak in some holi mood with Veerey Ki Wedding that sees its release on March 2. Kriti also took the opportunity clarify that about the two films, - Veere Di Wedding and Veerey Ki Wedding. “There has been a confusion between two producers, which fortunately has been cleared. They are two different stories.” she says.