MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Harshdeep Kaur have congratulated singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital here.

Sunidhi is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik. The singer, who is known for chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Bani Teri Radha" and "Bloody Hell", among others, gave birth to her son on Monday evening.

Here's how celebs wished her on Twitter:

Vishal Dadlani: Woohoo! Sunidhi Chauhan, Hitesh Sonik this is awesome! So happy for all three of you! Going to come see you guys on the January 4.

Shreya Ghoshal: What a wonderful news! Heartiest congratulations to newest Mommy Sunidhi Chauhan, daddy Hitesh Sonik. Blessings and love to the little angel baby boy.

Harshdeep Kaur: Congratulations Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik ! This is such great news. God bless the little baby boy ???? Lots of love ??

Sophie Choudry: Such wonderful news! Congratulations Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh on the birth of your bundle of joy!! May God bless the little one with a beautiful, bright, healthy future!