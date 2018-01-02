Extremely proud of our Mumbai police: Riteish Deshmukh
Published: 02nd January 2018

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, the son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, says he is extremely proud of the Mumbai police.
Riteish on Tuesday shared a photograph of a police constable who saved several people from the Kamla Mills Fire.
"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Kamla Mills Fire - Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde tumhe mera salaam (I salate you)," he captioned the image.
A blaze in the Kamla Mills compound on December 29, 2017, killed 14 and injured another 55.