MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen alongside newcomers Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita in upcoming film "Genius", says the two actors have dynamic talent.

"It was good to be working on the first day of the New Year with such a dynamic talent Utkarsh Sharma and the beauty with confidence Ishita for the upcoming film 'Genius'," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin said that "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" fame director Anil Sharma "is again in terrific form" with "Genius".

Actress Ayesha Jhulka and Mithun Chakraborty are also a part of the movie.

"Genius" is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science and is slated to release next year.

Besides "Genius", Nawazuddin will also be seen in "Thackeray" -- an upcoming biopic on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, "Thackeray" will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi language.