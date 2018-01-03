MUMBAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be coming to India in a month, according to Hindi movie star Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B, via his blog, revealed that Kodak will open its facility here by March.

"It is all about to change yet again Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back. Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like ‘Dunkirk', the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan (who) uses only film for his picture.

"And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters," Amitabh wrote.

The cine icon, 75, is upbeat about the development as just last month, he was contemplating on why the movie world is still referred to as the "film industry" in the digital age. Hollywood, he says, is getting back to film, again.

"Firstly, the archival of films, their repairs and preservation, and secondly to support the Kodak world all over again. I believe that Los Angeles, Hollywood is already all back to film again. They say the quality and feel and colour of film is unmatched, so what happens to digital... It shall exist, it shall co-exist and film shot on celluloid shall be sent to the lab for its development, but all post-production work shall be digital.

"I mean what kind of times are we living in," Big B questioned.

Amitabh also tweeted his excitement on Kodak film's comeback to India.

"News! Don't know if it deserves the tag 'breaking' but celluloid film is back. Kodak is to open its facility again fresh and productive in Mumbai soon by March 2018! Hollywood is apparently switching back to film. Hai hai apni digital film ka kya hoga (What will happen to our digital film)" he tweeted.