MUMBAI: Actor Kay Kay Menon says content-driven cinema is good for people's mental as well as emotional health.

He is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film "Vodka Diaries", which is set in Manali. In the film, ACP Ashwini Dixit (Kay Kay) is in quest to solve a series of mysterious murders happening over a single night which seem to be connected to a night club, Vodka Diaries.

Talking about the film content, Kay Kay said on Saturday: "When you watch other kind of films and don't get bored, then I feel that if you see a content-driven film then it will be good for your mental and emotional health.

The most important thing for him while working in a movie is the "maturity of script". "The film's script should be such that it should inspire you to work in that film."

"I don't analyse much before selecting a movie. I feel if you have an attraction towards a script, then you go with the flow with the script," he added.

"Vodka Diaries" was shot in Himachal Pradesh. On his shooting experience, he said: "Working in cold conditions was tough because we didn't have the luxury to wear those kind of clothes (winter wear)."

The Kushal Srivastava directorial, scheduled to release on January 19, also stars Mandira Bedi, Raima Sen and Sharib Hashmi.