Bollywood actor Salman Khan was escorted from the sets of Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3' on Tuesday by policemen where a group of armed men had entered, according to various media reports. Though Salman returned to Mumbai and resumed the shoot of his next, Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, the threats continued. On Wednesday, the shoot of Race 3 was reportedly disrupted by Mumbai police and Salman was taken to his home in Bandra.

This comes a few days after Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor in Jodhpur where he had gone for the hearing of his 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Reportedly, the gangster who was being produced in a Jodhpur court on multiple charges of murder, extortion and car-jacking, among others, is said to hail from a community in Rajasthan that worships the black buck.

A source from the sets of the film was quoted as saying to the Mumbai Mirror, “The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops.”

Confirming the news to Indian Express, Salman’s father Salim Khan said, “While I don’t know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats. But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot.”

Reports also say that Salman has been asked to not go cycling in the city and share his whereabouts on social media to maintain a low profile.

Salman Khan was alleged to have hunted two Chinkaras (Black Buck), an endangered species at Bhawad, Jodhpur in Rajasthan in 1998. The incident took place when he, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were present there to shoot 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

