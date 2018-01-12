NEW DELHI: From star children like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to television stars like Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy and newcomers like Banita Sandhu -- there are a lot of fresh faces who are going to begin their Bollywood innings this year.



IANS has compiled a list of names that are all set to make their Bollywood foray:

* Janhvi Kapoor: Daughter of veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi is set to step into showbiz with "Dhadak", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. The film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film "Sairat", is slated to release on July 6. Sridevi had told IANS that Jhanvi is ready to face the challenges of Bollywood as she has seen her mother and knows what she is getting into.

* Ishaan Khattar: Actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi in "Dhadak". He is also the lead actor of Iranian film director Majid Majidi's India-set film "Beyond the Clouds", but "Dhadak" will mark his debut in Hindi filmdom.

* Sara Ali Khan: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film "Kedarnath", directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Saif said he is as anxious about Sara's "Kedarnath" as he is when his own film is releasing.

* Utkarsh Sharma: Remember "Jeetey", the son of actors Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's characters in "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha"? Well, he is all set to make his mark in Hindi cinema with his upcoming film "Genius". His father, director Anil Sharma, is confident his son has the potential to become a star. Utkarsh's co-star Ishita too is a newcomer and awaits her debut with "Genius".

* Aayush Sharma: Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush will be facing the camera for "Loveratri", said to be a love story based in Gujarat. The leading lady of the film, backed by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF), is yet to be announced. It will be helmed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala.

* Karan Deol: Actor Sunny Deol will launch his son Karan into Hindi films with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". The film's title is inspired from Dharmendra's famous song from his film "Blackmail". Karan's entry into filmdom marks the onset of the third generation of Deols in Bollywood.

* Banita Sandhu: Banita, a model, will be seen making her foray into Hindi filmdom with Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life love story "October", starring Varun Dhawan. It is shot in Delhi and in Himachal Pradesh.

* Ankita Lokhande: Popular as Archana from the TV show "Pavitra Rishta", Ankita is gearing up for her debut with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". She will be seen playing the role of Jhalkaribai in the film, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role of Rani Laxmibai.

* Mouni Roy: She has been regaling Indian telly lovers since first starring in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". Having featured in a slew of other fiction and non-fiction shows, Mouni will now tip-toe into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", a sports drama helmed by Reema Kagti.

* Rohan Mehra: The upcoming film "Baazaar" launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra, who had starred in films like "Raftaar", "Anuraag" and "Jurmana". "Baazaar" is set against the backdrop of the stock market, and also features Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

