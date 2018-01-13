NEW DELHI: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) proudly revealed today the much-awaited #BeMyGuest campaign video, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Renowned film director Kabir Khan directed the sequel to the award-winning campaign.

The newly launched 2.0 #BeMyGuest portrays Shah Rukh’s journey across a series of short films that see him taking visitors to Dubai through a multifaceted destination that holds global brand appeal in much the same way he does as an actor.

The 52-year-old actor takes viewers on a fascinating, multi-faceted journey through the city of endless possibilities.

Marking the first-ever collaboration between the ‘Raees’ star and director Kabir Khan, the newly launched 2.0 #BeMyGuest portrays Shah Rukh Khan’s journey across a series of short films that see him taking visitors to Dubai through a multifaceted destination.

The stories allow audiences to explore Dubai and and diversity of stunning tourist offerings.

The mini-series with a hero compilation has been shot across picturesque and iconic locations of Dubai.

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ star, “Last year I invited my fans around the world to “Be My Guest” while giving them a glimpse into my Dubai, as part of this exciting partnership with Dubai Tourism.”

“This year, along with one of Bollywood’s most recognised directors, Kabir Khan, we’re taking that partnership further to exploring new places and attractions but with the signature essence of Dubai that truly makes it a place where every visitor can feel like they belong to even greater heights.

Dubai hopes to use this campaign to further drive first-time visits from the market bases, as well as increase the propensity of those that have visited to come more often by showcasing an ever-evolving tourism proposition.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai’s Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), says, “We are delighted to partner with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan once again for the new edition of this very special project, #BeMyGuest.”

“There is no one quite like him – with his charisma, global appeal, and most importantly because he truly considers Dubai to be his second home and shares so many similarities with what Dubai stands for,” Kazim added.

Kabir Khan also said, “I have always aspired to work with Shah Rukh, the charisma he brings to every shot is admirable, while Dubai has been one of my favourite cities to visit…After working so closely with both Dubai Tourism and Shah Rukh Khan, I can confidently call Dubai my home and cannot wait to be back”.

To celebrate #BeMyGuest collaboration with Shah Rukh, flydubai has a special offer for flights to Dubai.

