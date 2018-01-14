NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kaalakaandi’ has finally hit the theatres and opened to mixed reviews from the critics as well as audiences.

The movie opened on a dull note at the box-office and earned Rs. 1.25 crore on Friday and Rs. 1.20 crore on Saturday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his Twitter handle. It is quite possible for 'Kaalakaandi' to bounce back in the coming days.

The film stars Saif as the protagonist, who has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. His character does not have much time in hand and he realises that he should make the most of the remaining days.’

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kaalakaandi also stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The flick clashed with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Mukkabaaz’ and the horror thriller ‘1921’. While Mukkabaaz collected Rs. 75 lakh, ‘1921’ minted Rs. 1.50 crore at the box office on its opening day.