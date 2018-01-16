Spyder and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru-fame actor Rakul Preet, who stars in Aiyaary opposite Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com.

She will be seen in the role of a feisty and super confident urban girl in the yet-to-be-titled film, which is scheduled to go on the floors soon.

This film will mark the directorial debut of renowned editor Akiv Ali who has worked on films such as Agneepath, Gangster, Life in a Metro, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai and Barfi. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film also stars Tabu. The makers are eyeing a festive release and have scheduled the film for release on Dussehra (October 19).