Mia Malkova in a still from the trailer of God, Sex and Truth (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who shot a video titled "God, Sex and Truth" with American porn star Mia Malkova in Europe posted the trailer of the video on YouTube.

Mia Malkova earlier in a tweet had thanked the director for choosing her for the video.

The American porn star also wrote in her tweet "Thank you Ram Gopal Varma for shooting 'God, Sex and Truth' with me. It's been an exhilarating experience to see myself through your vision." The porn star also shared a photograph of herself sitting nude in front of Varma, who is seen explaining her a scene from the video.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Here’s the Trailer of GOD, SEX and TRUTH featuring @MiaMalkova ..Full film will be released on Republic Day jan 26 th 9 Am #GodSexTruth https://t.co/mK1T57s611 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 16, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma shared the official trailer of God, Sex and Truth in Twitter on 16 January. The film will be released on 26 January. The video will be unveiled on Mia Malkova's official Vimeo channel- 'MIA MALKOVA'.