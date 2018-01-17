MUMBAI: Benny Dayal, known for hit tracks like "Badtameez dil" and "Let's nacho", says he was confident about becoming a singer.

During his visit to the Hungama office here on Monday for a meet-and-greet session, he spoke about his latest single "Sunwai", his musical journey and more, read a statement.

"I was always confident about becoming a singer since right from my childhood, I could only think of music. That is how much I loved and continue to love music. I was only 22 years old when I got my break and I sang 'Kaise mujhe' from 'Ghajini'," he said.

"To get the break and sing the song, it was definitely a dream come true, but I was completely unaware that I would reach where I am today," he added.

About "Sunwai", he said it is a ballet song.

"I have always wanted to sing a ballet song," he added.

On music maestro A.R. Rahman, Benny said: "I haven't conversed a lot with him but I can say with absolute certainty that it is because of him that a lot of aspiring singers get the opportunity to showcase their talent and become a part of the music industry."

While talking about the independent music scene in India, he said: "I think India is the only country where we differentiate between independent music and other commercial music. In other countries, people are doing much better in the independent space."