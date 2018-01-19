Welcome to New York poster

NEW DELHI: Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to star in India’s first ever 3D comedy.

Titled ‘Welcome To New York’, it will also feature Karan Johar in a full-fledged role. Apart from them, the film also stars Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati and probably Salman Khan too.

The ‘Force 2’ star took to social media to share an interesting poster of the movie and wrote alongside, “THIS crazy bunch is here with some non stop laughs and endless entertainment! Bring on the madness aur haan... #WelcomeToNewYork”

Earlier in the day, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director made the film's announcement by sharing a hilarious conversation between the cast.

And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork https://t.co/7gzbzzACxd@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Chakri Toleti, the film is slated to release on February 23, 2018.