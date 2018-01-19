NEW DELHI: It was none other than Aditya Chopra who came up with the title of wife Rani Mukerji’s comeback film.

In the comedy-drama, Rani will be seen portraying the journey of Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, and how she faces discrimination from the society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder.



Since a meaningful story demanded an intriguing title that would serve as a metaphor to challenges, weaknesses, prejudice and social stigma, director Siddharth P Malhotra said it was a task to figure out the perfect title for the film.

“It needed to be sensitive, thought provoking, intriguing as well as have a direct connect to the theme of the film. It was Adi who nailed the title of the film,” he said.

“Nothing could have described the film better than ‘Hichki’. It’s uncomplicated, it’s a strong metaphor to discrimination and it’s an extremely colloquial and relatable word,” Malhotra added.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, 'Hichki' will release across India on February 23.