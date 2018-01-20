NEW DELHI: After the success of ‘Mukkabaaz’, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai are back with another venture - ‘Manmarziyaan’. The movie, which will star Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is all set to go on the floors in February 2018.

The production company, Eros Now took to its Twitter page and posted a picture, in which Taapsee, Vicky and Abhishek are seen sitting on chairs with the two filmmakers standing behind them. The picture was captioned as, “Happy to announce 'Manmarziyaan' goes on the floors next month! @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @taapsee @anuragkashyap79 @aanandlrai @FuhSePhantom @cypplOfficial @ItsAmitTrivedi #Manmarziyaan”.

Taapsee was last seen in David Dhawan’s 'Judwaa 2' and this is for the first time, the actress will work with Kashyap on a project. In 2016, it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will star in the lead roles.