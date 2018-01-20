NEW DELHI: After impressing everyone with 'Dangal' and 'PK', Amir Khan has found another success in 'Secret Superstar', which has become the third movie to garner such tremendous response from the nation.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and pointed out that the musical collected a whopping $ 6.79 million, much higher than 'Dangal’s collection.

Secret Superstar is a musical drama based on a small town girl becoming an internet sensation. The movie shows her struggle to make her identity while trying to keep it a secret from her father who is against her dreams.

The film was written and directed by Aamir’s former manager, Advait Chandan. The method actor and his wife, Kiran Rao jointly produced the flick.