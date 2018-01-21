MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been against the format of showing the "smoking is injurious to health" disclaimers during a movie, on Sunday took a dig at it by saying it was "fun" to watch it during "Darkest Hour".

"It's fun to watch the 'smoking warning' throughout the film as Churchill puffs away on his cigar while trying to figure out his strategy in his 'Darkest Hour'," Kashyap tweeted.

"Darkest Hour" features actor Gary Oldman portraying Winston Churchill. The actor won his first Golden Globe Award in Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama category.

Kashyap has been persistent in his view that while running a disclaimer is not a bad idea, but the current format of showing it during a movie not right.

"It is fine to put an ad before and after the film, but on the film - it's not just distracting, it's insulting," Kashyap had told IANS in an interview.

Kashyap had even filed a case in court over his refusal to carry static anti-smoking warnings in his film "Ugly", but had lost it.