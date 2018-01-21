MUMBAI: Actress Manjari Fadnis, who believes she is one of the "best kept secrets of Bollywood", says she does not know how to develop a professional network and that is affecting her career growth in the film industry.

She started her career in 2004 with the film "Rok Sako To Rok Lo" but found visibility with her performance in "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na". However, even after spending over a decade in Bollywood, she believes her potential has not been utilized enough.

"Since I started very young, I never knew how to market myself and in this industry that is important. I am not good at small talk or approaching directors by showing my interest to work with them.

"I think that is why the growth in my career is very slow. But I think this is the time I gear up to grow," Manjari told IANS in an interview.

The actress added: "I always believed that my work will speak a volume. But it did not happen. I think I am one of the best kept secrets of Bollywood."

In her latest movie "Nirdosh", Manjari plays a vulnerable housewife in the Arbaaz Khan starrer. Since it is a suspense thriller, Manjari said it was quite emotionally draining to shoot some of the scenes, but she enjoyed the journey of the character.

"This is the fourth film I am doing with Arbaaz Sir and our relationship has evolved with time. I am happy that even though I have no film background, the industry has accepted me and I am getting good work -- whether it is my short film ('The Cot') or feature films.

"I am getting work based on my merit and that is a good thing."

Asked about her wish list of directors, Manjari said: "I so want to work with Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker because I admire them not just as filmmakers, but also as human beings, they are wonderful."