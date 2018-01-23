NEW DELHI: Discovery Communications India today said it has roped in Anil-Ambani-led Reliance group firm, Reliance Animation to produce a new animation series, Little Singham.

The series, inspired by Bollywood blockbuster 'Singham', is the biggest investment done by Discovery Communications India till date in the kid's original content in India, the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not share the financial details.

Discovery Communications India Senior Vice-President and General Manager - South Asia Karan Bajaj said, "The Little Singham IP (intellectual property), undoubtedly our biggest bet till date in the kids' segment in India, has been shortlisted basis positive feedback in the consumer research."

He said the scale of investment and efforts behind Little Singham is symbolic of the company's intent to be the leader in the kids' genre in India.

Reliance Animation has currently engaged as many as 250 animation artists on this project and the expectation is that this number would grow further closer to the launch, Reliance Entertainment COO Shibasish Sarkar said.

Little Singham will make its debut on TV in April 2018 on the Discovery Kids channel. Targeted at kids in the age-group 4-8 years old, the series will be aired in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.