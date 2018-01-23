MUMBAI: Ronnie Screwvala's movie "Karwaan", starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, is set for release on June 1.

The film revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives, read a statement.

Dulquer Salmaan, a well-known name in the southern film industry, will set foot in Bollywood with the movie while Mithila will also make her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

"Karwaan" also marks the debut of Akarsh Khurana as a Bollywood director. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

It is produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films.

