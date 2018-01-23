NEW DELHI: Actress Esha Gupta, who has worked in Bollywood films like "Jannat 2", "Rustom" and "Commando 2", is now working on an Iranian project.

"Right now I am working on an Iranian film," Esha told IANS here.

The actress walked for brand Meena Bazaar and Vastya Couture's ‘Destination Love' line at Delhi Times Fashion Week on Sunday.

The brand showcased a bright collection that was the perfect amalgamation of traditional aesthetics and contemporary trends.

Perfect for the grand Indian destination wedding, the collection seamlessly transitioned from the quintessential wedding wear to revitalized contemporary hautè outfits.

Talking about her evolution as a fashion queen, Esha said: "My style still remains, but fashion is something that changes with every season. I've got a great team who understands my style and make me look like I do."

