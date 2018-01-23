NEW DELHI: Actor Prateik Babbar got engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar on January 22.

The roka ceremony took place in Lucknow in the presence of immediate family including Raj Babbar, his aunts (late mother Smita Patil's sisters) and Sanya’s parents.

The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ star took to Instagram to announce the happy news with an adorable picture.

“#monday.. "holy snappp!.. that just happened!,” he wrote.

Photo | instagram@prat

The two, who met through common friends, have known each other for over eight years but got together only a year ago after Sanya returned from London.

She has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, "The Last Photograph", and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, "11th Hour".

Prateik plans to hold separate functions in New Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai post the nuptials in 2019.