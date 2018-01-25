MUMBAI: Nitin A Gokhale's book "Securing India the Modi Way: Pathankot, Surgical Strikes and More" is being adapted into a movie about India's surgical strike on terrorist hubs in Pakistan.

Oddball Motion Pictures has acquired the rights to make the movie on the book.

Producer Nitin Upadhyaya was delighted to announce the development on the eve of the Republic Day. They are committed to providing a gritty and realistic account of the events that were set in motion right after the grim attacks in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, in September 2016.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a former Union defence minister, granted his support to Upadhyaya and Gokhale for the making of the film.

"I am happy to see Nitin Gokhale's book being adapted for a feature film by Oddball Motion Pictures. This will make many more people aware of the important steps, including proactive surgical strikes taken by the government to secure the country. I wish the filmamkers a great success," Parrikar said in a statement.

Upadhyaya said: "I am from the school which still believes that cinema is the mirror of our society and it can be used as an important tool to motivate and inspire.

"The film will strengthen the high regard that the audience already has about our leaders and the Indian Army. While most films about the Indian Army have about blood and gore, action and thrills alone, our film will depict the planning and decision-making that authorized the surgical strikes besides showing the perfect execution across the border.

"In short, the film will combine the strategic decision-making at the highest level and the tactical execution of the operation on the ground."

Gokhale said his book goes into the "background, the painstaking and risky political and strategic decision making process that allowed the Indian Army soldiers to carry out daring cross-border raids simultaneously on multiple targets to teach Pakistan a lesson".

Another movie titled "Uri", based on the surgical strikes, is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Also, Applause Entertainment will be telling the story via multi-part series, based on the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes". However, the medium on which the series will be put is still not fixed.