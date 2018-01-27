NEW DELHI: The first glimpse of Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond The Clouds’ will be unveiled to the Indian audiences on January 29, 2018.

The announcement came with a new poster showcasing a normal regular scene on an Indian cityscape. The Iranian filmmaker’s first Indian feature film, ‘Beyond The clouds’, dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships.

It stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The music has been given by AR Rahman.

The flick revolves around a pair of brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, ends up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from ‘beyond the clouds’.

The film will be released worldwide in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil.