MUMBAI: Budding actor Ishaan Khatter says his brother and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is an inspiring father figure to him.

Ishaan is gearing up for his debut film, iconic Iranian director Majid Majidi's "Beyond the Clouds".

Asked if he feels any sense of competition with Shahid, Ishaan told the media here on Monday: "Shahid is a paternal figure to me. He is almost like a teacher.

with bhaijaan A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

"All my life I have learnt so much by watching him. I can't possibly consider him as a competition to me and in fact, I would say we are a team."

The actor was present for the trailer launch of the film along with Majidi, lead actress Malavika Mohanan and music director A.R. Rahman among others.

Ishaan said "Beyond The Clouds" is close to his "dream debut".

"Of course, every aspiring actor has an image of a dream debut. For me, working with him is a special and learning experience. I look upto him."

The film is slated to release on March 23.

Did he discuss with Shahid before signing the film?

"I live with my mother, so of course, I talk to her about the film offer and then the person whom I shared the news with was none other than my brother.

"I felt very strongly about the film. He just told me to follow my heart. As you all know that I am also working with Karan Johar in my upcoming film; during that time, we were supposed to start the shooting of that film; so I went to Karan and talked about Majid sir's film.

"Karan was gracious enough to give me time so that I could finish this film, and then start the other one. So yes, these are the three people I had spoken to after I got the offer of the film," added the young actor, who will also feature in Karan's "Dhadak" opposite Janhavi Kapoor.

Ishaan is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar and step brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, whom Neelima had with her former husband and actor Pankaj Kapur.