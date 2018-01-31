Abhinay Deo's upcoming Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Blackmail' locked for release on April 6
MUMBAI: Director Abhinay Deo's upcoming film "Blackmail" will release on April 6.
The film was reportedly earlier slated to hit the screens on March 30.
"After 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo's quirky comedy titled 'Blackmail' starring Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya and a rich ensemble cast produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures to now release on April 6," read a statement from the makers.
Produced by T Series Motion Pictures and Ramesh Deo Production, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Deo and Irrfan.
