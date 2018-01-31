MUMBAI: The makers of "Hey Ram Humne Gandhi Ko Maar Diya" unveiled the second poster of the film on the occasion of 70th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday.

Directed by Naeem A. Siddiqui, the story of the film revolves around two complete opposite ideologies of two strangers who met in a train journey on January 28, 1948, two days before the assassination of the Mahatma, and the events happening during the two days journey have different impact on these two individuals and reactions to the events forces one to think who is right and who is wrong.

Another look of the most awaited film by Naeem A. Siddiqui – 'Hey Ram, Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Diya' starring Jatin Goswami, Subrat Dutta and Sameeksha Bhatnagar!

About the film, director Siddiqui, in a statement, said: "The whole objective around this film is to spread a message of non-violence across the world. Today's world is the exact replica of the conditions and environment of hate and violence which prevailed on 30th January 1948 and led to the assassination of the greatest Leader of mankind, Mahatma Gandhi. It was similar conditions during those days what the world is facing today - fear and violence in the name of religion, caste and racism."

Presenting the first look of our movie Hey Ram, Humne Gandhi ko Maar Diya.

"Through this film I tried to spread a message of importance of Gandhiji's philosophy of Love, peace and tolerance in the world and I want that on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, every one of us should take an oath that we will not let Gandhiji's philosophy die because this is the only philosophy which can fight hate and violence," he added.

About what inspired the film, Siddiqui said: "While I was celebrating Gandhiji's birthday as non-violence day on October 2 with my friends and family in Lucknow, the same night I saw on television that the UN too is celebrating Gandhiji's birthday as World Non-Violence Day. I got so much touched, inspired and encouraged that I decided that we should do something really big and meaningful for society on 2nd October 2018 which also happens to be Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary."

"With this inspiration, I planned and decided to make a film on Gandhiji's philosophy...," he said.

The film stars Jatin Goswami, Sameeksha Bhatnagar, Subrat Dutta and Pratima Kazmi in the prominent roles.