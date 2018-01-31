MUMBAI: As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has been received well at the box office, taking no chances, the producers of the film have initiated measures to ensure the film is not recorded and distributed illegally across social and digital platforms.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions have urged viewers to not resort to illegal means/ platforms/ websites to watch the movie and watch it only in theatres and multiplexes.

Viacom18 has also sought John Doe order from the Madras High Court to prevent any person or entity from infringing the film rights and directing all concerned to immediately block illegal websites/ URLs hosting the content related to the movie.

This will restrain all unauthorised copying, transmission, communication, display, release, upload, download or exhibition of the film or part thereof in any manner.

The makers have also requested the Maharashtra cybercrime cell for necessary action against the persons who might commit the offence of copyright infringement.

Viacom18 has also sought the cooperation of cyber police and urged them to take immediate action against all those found indulging in copyright infringement of the film in any manner.

The producers plan to place similar requests with the cybercrime cell in other states as well.

"Padmaavat", featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was released on January 25 and has reportedly earned Rs.110 crore in the domestic market over the extended weekend.