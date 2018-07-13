Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita Mukherjee felt sad playing negative roles

Sushmita Mukherjee has played a baddie in numerous shows and has even won awards, but she says there were times when she felt sad playing those characters.

Published: 13th July 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2018 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Mukherjee

Actor Sushmita Mukherjee (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sushmita Mukherjee has played a baddie in numerous shows and has even won awards, but she says there were times when she felt sad playing those characters.

"I never thought of myself as a 'by the way' actor... That my money is coming from another business and I am doing whatever I like. I am a homely person. I look after my children and their education," Sushmita told IANS.

"In my case, I didn't have that much of a choice (to pick projects). I have done negative roles. I even felt sad doing those," she added.

Sharing an example, she said: "Like in the spin-off of 'Ishqbaaaz', my character was so beautiful. I played bua maaji. Such a warm lovely role. I was getting so much love for it.

"But then suddenly, they made her negative. People were shocked and then that show ended," she added.

She is currently seen in the show "Krishna Chali London".

"I have been raised in Delhi so, I do understand the culture of north India. I didn't try to learn the dialect or add anything to my character. I think we have a marvellous director and it is a lovely show. I have just accepted as it is," said Sushmita.

