Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

The entire IPL scam involves some of the biggest bookies operating from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and New Delhi.

Published: 01st June 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Arbaaz Khan. | ANI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Younger brother of superstar Salman Khan Arbaaz is summoned by the Thane police for investigations in a betting probe involving Indian Premier League (IPL).

The name of the 50-year-old actor, director and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan cropped up after during the interrogation of bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla, who was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police, officials have said. He has has been asked to appear before the police on Saturday, the added.

Sonu is said to have links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. During his interrogation, police realized that he was in touch with prominent people including film personalities.

The entire IPL scam involves some of the biggest bookies operating from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and New Delhi, while Sonu has links in countries like Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and UAE, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arbaaz Khan Indian Premier League IPL betting Thane Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence