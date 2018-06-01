Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in IPL betting case

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Younger brother of superstar Salman Khan Arbaaz is summoned by the Thane police for investigations in a betting probe involving Indian Premier League (IPL).

The name of the 50-year-old actor, director and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan cropped up after during the interrogation of bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla, who was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police, officials have said. He has has been asked to appear before the police on Saturday, the added.

Sonu is said to have links with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. During his interrogation, police realized that he was in touch with prominent people including film personalities.

The entire IPL scam involves some of the biggest bookies operating from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and New Delhi, while Sonu has links in countries like Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and UAE, the police said.