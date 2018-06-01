Naina from 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' trends on film's fifth anniversary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood blockbuster 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' clocked five years on Thursday and the occasion has left one of the lead characters, 'Naina' essayed by Deepika Padukone, making rounds on social media.

The hashtag '5YearsOfNaina' became a much-loved trend on Twitter, with the actress' fans pouring in their love for their beloved character.

Showering their love on the 'Padmaavat' actress, fans shared pictures of 'Scholar Naina', as she was lovingly called in the film, her quotes, and some memorable moments from the film. Netizens also took to dubbing their voices to Naina's dialogues, thereby proving their love for the actress.

One fan wrote, "Her scream makes this microsecond of an amazing scene in the trailer. Throwback! #5YearsOfNaina".

Another fan tweeted, "Thank you scholar Naina & team YJHD for teaching us to live in the moment, cherish friendships, give unconditionally and eventually love will always....always find a way #5YearsOfNaina @deepikapadukone".