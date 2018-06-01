Home Entertainment Hindi

Naina from 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' trends on film's fifth anniversary

The hashtag '5YearsOfNaina' became a much-loved trend on Twitter, with the actress' fans pouring in their love for their beloved character.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

A still form the film 'yeh Jawani hain Deewani'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood blockbuster 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' clocked five years on Thursday and the occasion has left one of the lead characters, 'Naina' essayed by Deepika Padukone, making rounds on social media.

The hashtag '5YearsOfNaina' became a much-loved trend on Twitter, with the actress' fans pouring in their love for their beloved character.

Showering their love on the 'Padmaavat' actress, fans shared pictures of 'Scholar Naina', as she was lovingly called in the film, her quotes, and some memorable moments from the film. Netizens also took to dubbing their voices to Naina's dialogues, thereby proving their love for the actress.

One fan wrote, "Her scream makes this microsecond of an amazing scene in the trailer. Throwback! #5YearsOfNaina".

Another fan tweeted, "Thank you scholar Naina & team YJHD for teaching us to live in the moment, cherish friendships, give unconditionally and eventually love will always....always find a way #5YearsOfNaina @deepikapadukone".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Deepika Padukone 5YearsOfNaina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence