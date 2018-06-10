Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi continues power spell at box office

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Meghna Gulzar's directorial, 'Raazi', is seeing a continued patronage, despite being screened for limited shows in its fifth week.

Beating the odds, the strong content and notable performances in the film have made the feat achievable

Most Bollywood films complete their lifetime run by week four, but 'Raazi' has proven to be an exception.

The film revolves around a girl Sehmat, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She plays a Kashmiri girl that gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, she is a spy working for Indian intelligence.

Helmed by Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on 'Calling Sehmat', a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.

The film was released on May 11.