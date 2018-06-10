Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi continues power spell at box office

Most Bollywood films complete their lifetime run by week four, but 'Raazi' has proven to be an exception.

Published: 10th June 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2018 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ali Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Meghna Gulzar's directorial, 'Raazi', is seeing a continued patronage, despite being screened for limited shows in its fifth week.

Beating the odds, the strong content and notable performances in the film have made the feat achievable

Most Bollywood films complete their lifetime run by week four, but 'Raazi' has proven to be an exception.

The film revolves around a girl Sehmat, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She plays a Kashmiri girl that gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, she is a spy working for Indian intelligence.

Helmed by Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on 'Calling Sehmat', a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.

The film was released on May 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal Meghna Gulzar Raazi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp