'Karwaan' a journey of emotions, adventures and chaos: Irrfan Khan

By PTI

LONDON: Irrfan Khan has described his upcoming film 'Karwaan' as a journey full of "emotions, adventures, and chaos".

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the first trailer of his film. "Emotions. Adventures. Chaos. Experience all of these as you get on board! #KarwaanTrailerOutNow," Khan wrote, sharing the link in the tweet.

The National Award-winning actor is currently recuperating from NeuroEndocrine Tumour.

'Karwaan', a dark comedy, revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a bizarre journey.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Southern star Dulquer Salmaan and web series actor Mithila Palkar.

Salmaan and Palkar also shared the trailer on the microblogging site and wrote, "You never know what life has in store for you! Get onto this journey of a lifetime with us!" The film is set to release on August 3.

It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with Ishka films.