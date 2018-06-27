Home Entertainment Hindi

'Karwaan' a journey of emotions, adventures and chaos: Irrfan Khan

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the first trailer of his film. He is currently recuperating from NeuroEndocrine Tumour.

Published: 27th June 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in the poster of 'Karwaan'.

By PTI

LONDON: Irrfan Khan has described his upcoming film 'Karwaan' as a journey full of "emotions, adventures, and chaos".

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the first trailer of his film. "Emotions. Adventures. Chaos. Experience all of these as you get on board! #KarwaanTrailerOutNow," Khan wrote, sharing the link in the tweet.

The National Award-winning actor is currently recuperating from NeuroEndocrine Tumour.

'Karwaan', a dark comedy, revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a bizarre journey.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Southern star Dulquer Salmaan and web series actor Mithila Palkar.

Salmaan and Palkar also shared the trailer on the microblogging site and wrote, "You never know what life has in store for you! Get onto this journey of a lifetime with us!" The film is set to release on August 3.

It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with Ishka films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irrfan Khan Akarsh Khurana Karwaan Dulquer Salmaan Mithila Palkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp