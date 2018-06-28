Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' teaser presents 'punjabi syapa'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Teaser of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' will make you believe that the flick is a typical love story with a twist.

The one-minute video opens with a few scenes from Anil's 1994-film '1942-A Love Story' after which we are introduced to Sonam, who says, "Love story mein koi na koi syappa toh hota he hota hai".

The teaser then goes on to Rajkummar Rao and the 'Neerja' star's 'syapa love story'.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Twitter to share the clip, writing, "Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya? Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL- http://bit.ly/ELKDTAL-Teaser @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms"

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also stars Juhi Chawla.

It will hit the theatres on October 12.