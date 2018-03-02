MUMBAI: Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla on Friday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Rannvijay Singh and Taapsee Pannu were among those who wished a simple "Happy Holi", some celebrities urged their fans to avoid wasting water and asked men to behave with women.

Here is what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Holi... The colours of life be within you ever.

Anupam Kher: Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity.

Akshay Kumar wrote: This Holi be kind, don't throw colour on animals.

Juhi Chawla: The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive and repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, no plastic balloons.

Vivek Oberoi: Happy Holi everyone! May God gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi!

Shekhar Kapur: Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again! Happy Holi 2018. Happy Holi.

Arjun Rampal: Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. Happy Holi.

Onir: Holi this year I celebrate by being chef and cooking for Ma Baba... Have a lovely day people .let not enjoying mean harassing someone else. Be kind to nature, animals and other fellow beings. Love the rainbow.

Twinkle Khanna: Happy Holi folks! Here's to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears. Holi hai!

Emraan Hashmi: Happy Holi everyone. May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy.

Adil Hussain: Acquaintances come together to play Holi to be friends later perhaps ! Our Ancestors invented social mechanisms to bring people closer in a colourful way. Happy Holi every one. Have colourful fun.

Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Bura na maano holi hai' is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. Happy Holi

Madhur Bhandarkar: May God paint the canvas of our life with the colors of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you a AHappy Holi.

Soha Ali Khan: This Holi, no panda-monium! Don't waste water or food - spread sweet moments and make colourful memories.

Rahul Dev: May the blessings of Deities, Vishnu and Krisnaa, add beautiful colours to all aspects of your life...Happy Holi!

Rohit Roy: Happy Holi to all of youa Love and light.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Happy Holi! may you find new shades of happiness. Have a safe one.

Badshah: Celebrate Holi responsibly.